Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi290C
Wednesday, Aug 21, 2024
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    Latest entertainment News, Live Updates Today August 21, 2024: Exhuma star Kim Go Eun's next movie world premiere slated for September: Here's what we know

    By HT News Desk
    Aug 21, 2024 11:11 PM IST
    Welcome to the live updates platform for Hindustan Times. Follow the major news updates, headlines and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment right here. See the latest developments in Bollywood, Hollywood and track the big news stories of the day for August 21, 2024.
    Latest entertainment news on August 21, 2024: Love In The Big City : First Look
    Latest entertainment news on August 21, 2024: Love In The Big City : First Look

    Get the latest news updates and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment. Track all the latest developments in Bollywood, Hollywood and more right here. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Aug 21, 2024 11:11 PM IST

    Entertainment Others News Live Updates: Exhuma star Kim Go Eun's next movie world premiere slated for September: Here's what we know

    • Kim Go Eun and Noh Sang Hyun are ready for the premiere of their film Love in the Big City at TIFF. Fans are excited to see the plot unfold.
    Read the full story here

    News entertainment Latest entertainment News, Live Updates Today August 21, 2024: Exhuma star Kim Go Eun's next movie world premiere slated for September: Here's what we know
    OPEN APP
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    © 2024 HindustanTimes