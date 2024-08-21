Live
Latest entertainment News, Live Updates Today August 21, 2024: Exhuma star Kim Go Eun's next movie world premiere slated for September: Here's what we know
Aug 21, 2024 11:11 PM IST
Welcome to the live updates platform for Hindustan Times. Follow the major news updates, headlines and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment right here. See the latest developments in Bollywood, Hollywood and track the big news stories of the day for August 21, 2024.
Latest entertainment news on August 21, 2024: Love In The Big City : First Look
Get the latest news updates and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment. Track all the latest developments in Bollywood, Hollywood and more right here. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
Aug 21, 2024 11:11 PM IST
Entertainment Others News Live Updates: Exhuma star Kim Go Eun's next movie world premiere slated for September: Here's what we know
- Kim Go Eun and Noh Sang Hyun are ready for the premiere of their film Love in the Big City at TIFF. Fans are excited to see the plot unfold.
News entertainment Latest entertainment News, Live Updates Today August 21, 2024: Exhuma star Kim Go Eun's next movie world premiere slated for September: Here's what we know