Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi280C
Wednesday, Aug 21, 2024
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    Latest entertainment News, Live Updates Today August 22, 2024: Gigi Hadid reveals rare photos of her and Zayn Malik’s daughter Khai rocking a custom Versace robe

    By HT News Desk
    Aug 22, 2024 1:33 AM IST
    Welcome to the live updates platform for Hindustan Times. Follow the major news updates, headlines and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment right here. See the latest developments in Bollywood, Hollywood and track the big news stories of the day for August 22, 2024.
    Latest entertainment news on August 22, 2024: Supermodel Gigi Hadid shares rare, adorable photos of her daughter Khai, showcasing their fun summer together
    Latest entertainment news on August 22, 2024: Supermodel Gigi Hadid shares rare, adorable photos of her daughter Khai, showcasing their fun summer together

    Get the latest news updates and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment. Track all the latest developments in Bollywood, Hollywood and more right here. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Aug 22, 2024 1:33 AM IST

    Hollywood News Live Updates: Gigi Hadid reveals rare photos of her and Zayn Malik’s daughter Khai rocking a custom Versace robe

    • Gigi Hadid's daughter Khai is already showing her fashion sense, spotted in a stylish pink Versace robe following in her mother's fashionable footsteps.
    Read the full story here

    News entertainment Latest entertainment News, Live Updates Today August 22, 2024: Gigi Hadid reveals rare photos of her and Zayn Malik’s daughter Khai rocking a custom Versace robe
    OPEN APP
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    © 2024 HindustanTimes