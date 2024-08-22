Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi280C
Thursday, Aug 22, 2024
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    Latest entertainment News, Live Updates Today August 22, 2024: Blake Lively-Ryan Reynolds leaving Hollywood, ‘going suburban’ amid It Ends With Us controversy? Rumours swirl again

    By HT News Desk
    Aug 22, 2024 11:15 PM IST
    Welcome to the live updates platform for Hindustan Times. Follow the major news updates, headlines and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment right here. See the latest developments in Bollywood, Hollywood and track the big news stories of the day for August 22, 2024.
    Latest entertainment news on August 22, 2024: TOPSHOT - Canadian-US actor Ryan Reynolds and his wife US actress Blake Lively attend the New York premiere of "It Ends With Us" at at AMC Lincoln Square in New York, August 6, 2024.
    Latest entertainment news on August 22, 2024: TOPSHOT - Canadian-US actor Ryan Reynolds and his wife US actress Blake Lively attend the New York premiere of "It Ends With Us" at at AMC Lincoln Square in New York, August 6, 2024.

    Get the latest news updates and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment. Track all the latest developments in Bollywood, Hollywood and more right here. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Aug 22, 2024 11:15 PM IST

    Hollywood News Live Updates: Blake Lively-Ryan Reynolds leaving Hollywood, ‘going suburban’ amid It Ends With Us controversy? Rumours swirl again

    • According to a new rumour chain that ignited on Instagram, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are supposedly making a major move to leave Hollywood vanity behind.
    Read the full story here

    News entertainment Latest entertainment News, Live Updates Today August 22, 2024: Blake Lively-Ryan Reynolds leaving Hollywood, ‘going suburban’ amid It Ends With Us controversy? Rumours swirl again
    OPEN APP
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    © 2024 HindustanTimes