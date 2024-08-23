Latest entertainment News, Live Updates Today August 23, 2024: Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 267 spoilers: Major character return, og trio comeback teased before ‘the end to a long battle’

Live
Latest entertainment news on August 23, 2024: The OG Jujutsu Kaisen trio is back -- Nobara, Megumi and Yuji.
Anime News Live Updates: Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 267 spoilers: Major character return, og trio comeback teased before ‘the end to a long battle’
- The previous Jujutsu Kaisen chapter saw Megumi's return, the next one will finally complete the OG character trio and hit fans in the feels. Dig into the leaks.
Aug 23, 2024 12:34 AM IST
Music News Live Updates: Taylor Swift is ‘ready to be a mom’; concerned about ‘having a baby’ with Kelce before she turns…
- Taylor Swift eager to start a family with Travis Kelce, wants children before 40, claims an insider.
