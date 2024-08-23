Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi280C
Friday, Aug 23, 2024
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Latest entertainment News, highlights Today August 23, 2024: Sabrina Carpenter, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello caught in love triangle speculations after ‘Short n Sweet’ release

    By HT News Desk
    Aug 23, 2024 11:21 PM IST
    Welcome to the highlights platform for Hindustan Times. Follow the major news updates, headlines and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment right here. See the latest developments in Bollywood, Hollywood and track the big news stories of the day for August 23, 2024.
    Latest entertainment news on August 23, 2024: Fans suspect love triangle after Sabrina Carpenter releases Short n' Sweet album
    Latest entertainment news on August 23, 2024: Fans suspect love triangle after Sabrina Carpenter releases Short n' Sweet album

    Get the latest news updates and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment. Track all the latest developments in Bollywood, Hollywood and more right here. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Aug 23, 2024 11:21 PM IST

    Music News Live Updates: Sabrina Carpenter, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello caught in love triangle speculations after ‘Short n Sweet’ release

    • Fans took over X and Reddit after Sabrina Carpenter released Short n' Sweet to discuss a potential love triangle between her, Shawn Mendes, and Camila Cabello.
    Read the full story here

    Aug 23, 2024 11:11 PM IST

    Hollywood News Live Updates: Tom Cruise reportedly paying $65K for estranged daughter Suri’s College; no more payments to ex Katie Holmes

    • Tom Cruise assumes full financial responsibility for daughter Suri's $65,000 annual college tuition at Carnegie Mellon, despite their estranged relationship.
    Read the full story here

    Aug 23, 2024 11:06 PM IST

    Music News Live Updates: Family vacation: Kanye West and Bianca Censori's ‘take your kids to work’ trip for South Korea Vultures 2 event

    • Kanye West and Bianca Censori ditched their usual risque fashion as they arrived in South Korea with his kids for the Vultures 2 listening party.
    Read the full story here

    News entertainment Latest entertainment News, highlights Today August 23, 2024: Sabrina Carpenter, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello caught in love triangle speculations after ‘Short n Sweet’ release
    OPEN APP
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    © 2024 HindustanTimes