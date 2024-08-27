Edit Profile
Tuesday, Aug 27, 2024
    Latest entertainment News, Live Updates Today August 27, 2024: Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman's daughter Bella shares rare video, says ‘Dreams do come true’

    By HT News Desk
    Aug 27, 2024 6:33 PM IST
    Welcome to the live updates platform for Hindustan Times. Follow the major news updates, headlines and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment right here. See the latest developments in Bollywood, Hollywood and track the big news stories of the day for August 27, 2024.
    Get the latest news updates and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment. Track all the latest developments in Bollywood, Hollywood and more right here. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Aug 27, 2024 6:33 PM IST

    • Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman's daughter Bella shared a rare POV clip on her Instagram stories on Sunday, with the description, “Dreams do come true.”
