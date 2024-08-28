Live
Latest entertainment News, Live Updates Today August 28, 2024: JLo made one request in Ben Affleck divorce filing that ‘speaks a ton’
Aug 28, 2024 1:08 AM IST
Welcome to the live updates platform for Hindustan Times. Follow the major news updates, headlines and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment right here. See the latest developments in Bollywood, Hollywood and track the big news stories of the day for August 28, 2024.
Latest entertainment news on August 28, 2024: FILE - Jennifer Lopez, right, and Ben Affleck kiss at the premiere of the film "The Last Duel" during the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy, on Sept. 10, 2021. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP, File)
Get the latest news updates and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment. Track all the latest developments in Bollywood, Hollywood and more right here. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
Aug 28, 2024 1:08 AM IST
Music News Live Updates: JLo made one request in Ben Affleck divorce filing that ‘speaks a ton’
- Lopez and Affleck's divorce comes after months of reports about a growing rift between the couple, who tied the knot in 2022
News entertainment Latest entertainment News, Live Updates Today August 28, 2024: JLo made one request in Ben Affleck divorce filing that ‘speaks a ton’