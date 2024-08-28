Live
Latest entertainment News, Live Updates Today August 28, 2024: Scooter Braun hilariously trolls Taylor Swift over celeb-packed bash at her $17m Rhode Island mansion: ‘How was I…’
Aug 28, 2024 11:08 PM IST
Welcome to the live updates platform for Hindustan Times. Follow the major news updates, headlines and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment right here. See the latest developments in Bollywood, Hollywood and track the big news stories of the day for August 28, 2024.
Latest entertainment news on August 28, 2024: Scooter Braun shared a Instagram story, confirming that he had “finally watched” the Max documentary “Taylor Swift vs. Scooter Braun: Bad Blood,” which described their well-known dispute over his acquisition her master recordings.
Get the latest news updates and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment. Track all the latest developments in Bollywood, Hollywood and more right here. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
Aug 28, 2024 11:08 PM IST
Music News Live Updates: Scooter Braun hilariously trolls Taylor Swift over celeb-packed bash at her $17m Rhode Island mansion: ‘How was I…’
- Taking a dig at Taylor Swift, Scooter Braun brought back his yearslong feud with the pop superstar into limelight following her star-studded party last weekend.
News entertainment Latest entertainment News, Live Updates Today August 28, 2024: Scooter Braun hilariously trolls Taylor Swift over celeb-packed bash at her $17m Rhode Island mansion: ‘How was I…’