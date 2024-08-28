Live

Latest entertainment News, Live Updates Today August 28, 2024: Scooter Braun hilariously trolls Taylor Swift over celeb-packed bash at her $17m Rhode Island mansion: ‘How was I…’

By

Welcome to the live updates platform for Hindustan Times. Follow the major news updates, headlines and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment right here. See the latest developments in Bollywood, Hollywood and track the big news stories of the day for August 28, 2024.