Latest entertainment News, Live Updates Today August 29, 2024: Jennifer Lopez's divorce judge has shocking ‘personal’ ties with Ben Affleck her ex Alex: Report

    Jennifer Lopez's divorce judge has shocking 'personal' ties with Ben Affleck her ex Alex: Report

    By HT News Desk
    Aug 29, 2024 5:40 AM IST
    Welcome to the live updates platform for Hindustan Times. Follow the major news updates, headlines and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment right here. See the latest developments in Bollywood, Hollywood and track the big news stories of the day for August 29, 2024.
    Get the latest news updates and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment. Track all the latest developments in Bollywood, Hollywood and more right here. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Aug 29, 2024 5:40 AM IST

    • Judge Phillips, presiding over Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s divorce, has disclosed personal ties to both parties through his son-in-law who is their agent.
    Read the full story here

