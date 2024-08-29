Latest entertainment News, highlights Today August 29, 2024: Fans are tired of men ‘using Taylor Swift’ for clout: A$ap Rocky's song ‘Tailor Swif’ gets internet talking

By

Welcome to the highlights platform for Hindustan Times. Follow the major news updates, headlines and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment right here. See the latest developments in Bollywood, Hollywood and track the big news stories of the day for August 29, 2024.