Live

Latest entertainment News, Live Updates Today August 31, 2024: LA: Selena Gomez rocks a gold ring on engagement finger; Benny Blanco rumours swirl again

By

Welcome to the live updates platform for Hindustan Times. Follow the major news updates, headlines and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment right here. See the latest developments in Bollywood, Hollywood and track the big news stories of the day for August 31, 2024.