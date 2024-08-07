Latest entertainment News, Live Updates Today August 7, 2024: Saiyami Kher on participating in Ironman Triathlon: It is going to test my physical capability and mental strength

Live
Saiyami Kher on participating in Ironman Triathlon: It is going to test my physical capability and mental strength
Aug 7, 2024 6:11 AM IST
Saiyami Kher will soon leave for Canada after which she will go to Berlin.
Bollywood News Live Updates: Saiyami Kher on participating in Ironman Triathlon: It is going to test my physical capability and mental strength
- Actor Saiyami Kher will be taking a break from her work to participate in the Ironman Race to be held in Berlin in September.
Aug 7, 2024 6:10 AM IST
Hollywood News Live Updates: Paul Feig exclusive interview: 'I don't think I would have done Jackpot had it been more cynical about humanity'
- In this exclusive interview with Hindustan Times, Paul Feig also shares his love for Jackie Chan's brand of physical comedy and how that inspired Jackpot.
