Latest entertainment News, Live Updates Today August 8, 2024: Jennifer Lopez’s multi-million dollar ‘closure exercise’ with Ben Affleck; to announce summer…

Aug 8, 2024 6:34 AM IST
US actors Jennifer Lopez (L) and Ben Affleck arrive for the world premiere of "The Flash" at Ovation Hollywood in Hollywood, California, on June 12, 2023.
Hollywood News Live Updates: Jennifer Lopez’s multi-million dollar ‘closure exercise’ with Ben Affleck; to announce summer…
- Despite dreams of ‘greatest love story’, sources suggest Jen and Ben's wedding is over, with a joint statement imminent.
Aug 8, 2024 6:08 AM IST
Bollywood News Live Updates: Tusshar Kapoor says ‘certain section’ of the industry wants to pull him down: ‘I also faced constant scrutiny’
- Tusshar Kapoor opened up about his career in Bollywood and said that he is thankful that the audience does not judge him on the basis of his work.
Aug 8, 2024 6:07 AM IST
Tamil Cinema News Live Updates: Daniel Caltagirone: ‘Pa Ranjith’s vision for Thangalaan is unique and groundbreaking'
- Daniel Caltagirone speaks to HT about his experience working with Vikram in Thangalaan. He also shares his views on Indian culture and Tamil film industry.
