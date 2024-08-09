Latest entertainment News, Live Updates Today August 9, 2024: Taylor Swift Vienna terror threat suspects: 1 employed by the venue, other ISIS-inspired teen intended to kill fans

Live

By

Welcome to the live updates platform for Hindustan Times. Follow the major news updates, headlines and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment right here. See the latest developments in Bollywood, Hollywood and track the big news stories of the day for August 9, 2024.

Latest entertainment news on August 9, 2024: (FILES) US singer Taylor Swift performs on stage at the Paris La Defense Arena as part of her The Eras Tour, in Nanterre, north-western France, on May 9, 2024. Three shows in Vienna by the American mega-star have been cancelled after Austria arrested a man in connection with an Islamist attack plot, the organisers said on August 8, 2024,

Get the latest news updates and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment. Track all the latest developments in Bollywood, Hollywood and more right here. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More