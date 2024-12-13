Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi80C
Friday, Dec 13, 2024
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    Entertainment News Live Today December 13, 2024: When the Phone Rings chases global fame on Netflix; Park Bo Young, Lim Ji Yeon's K-dramas on buzzworthy record paths

    By Anonymous
    Dec 13, 2024 3:24 AM IST
    Latest entertainment news on December 13, 2024: Chae Soo Bin and Yoo Yeon Seok in When the Phone Rings (left); Park Bo Young in Light Shop (middle); Lim Ji Yeon in The Tale of Lady Ok (right).
    Latest entertainment news on December 13, 2024: Chae Soo Bin and Yoo Yeon Seok in When the Phone Rings (left); Park Bo Young in Light Shop (middle); Lim Ji Yeon in The Tale of Lady Ok (right).

    ...Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Dec 13, 2024 3:24 AM IST

    Web Series News Live Updates: When the Phone Rings chases global fame on Netflix; Park Bo Young, Lim Ji Yeon's K-dramas on buzzworthy record paths

    • The OTT space has owned up to its K-drama obsession. Latest hits like When the Phone Rings, The Trunk, Light Shop and more locked major ranks this week.

    News entertainment Entertainment News Live Today December 13, 2024: When the Phone Rings chases global fame on Netflix; Park Bo Young, Lim Ji Yeon's K-dramas on buzzworthy record paths
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2024 HindustanTimes