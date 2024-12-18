Entertainment News Live Today December 18, 2024: Jay-Z's attorney says rapper ‘has nothing to do’ with Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs amid rape lawsuit

Edit Profile
Tuesday, Dec 17, 2024
    By HT News Desk
    Dec 18, 2024 12:09 AM IST
    Follow all the updates here:
    Dec 18, 2024 12:09 AM IST

    • Jay-Z's lawyer, Alex Spiro, clarified that Jay-Z is not involved in the sexual assault allegations against Sean 'Diddy' Combs.

    Dec 18, 2024 12:01 AM IST

    TV News Live Updates: RHONY star Bethenny Frankel shares bizarre theory on mysterious drones, ‘Something is off’

    • Frankel claimed that she discussed the mysterious drone sightings with someone's father who worked for “the Pentagon,” “NASA,” and other “secret projects.”

