New Delhi120C
Monday, Dec 23, 2024
    Live

    Entertainment News Live Today December 24, 2024: Jay-Z ready to ‘throw’ Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs ‘under the bus’ to stay out of jail amid rape lawsuit

    By HT News Desk
    Dec 24, 2024 1:41 AM IST
    Entertainment News Live: Welcome to the live updates platform for Hindustan Times. Follow the major news updates, headlines and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment right here. See the latest developments in Bollywood, Hollywood and track the big news stories of the day for December 24, 2024.
    Latest entertainment news on December 24, 2024: Jay-Z reportedly plans to distance himself from Diddy, focusing on clearing his name from serious rape allegations. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File)
    Entertainment News Live: Get the latest news updates and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment. Track all the latest developments in Bollywood, Hollywood and more right here. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Dec 24, 2024 1:41 AM IST

    Music News Live Updates: Jay-Z ready to ‘throw’ Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs ‘under the bus’ to stay out of jail amid rape lawsuit

    • Sources indicate Jay-Z would sever ties to clear his name from rape allegations linked to a lawsuit filed against both music moguls.
    Dec 24, 2024 12:30 AM IST

    Hollywood News Live Updates: Justin Baldoni's apology to wife Emily resurfaces amid Blake Lively's sexual harassment lawsuit

    • The 2013 clip has resurfaced on the heels of Blake Lively's sexual harassment lawsuit against Justin Baldoni.
    © 2024 HindustanTimes