Entertainment News Live Today December 24, 2024: Jay-Z ready to 'throw' Sean 'Diddy' Combs 'under the bus' to stay out of jail amid rape lawsuit
Dec 24, 2024 1:41 AM IST
Entertainment News Live:
Latest entertainment news on December 24, 2024: Jay-Z reportedly plans to distance himself from Diddy, focusing on clearing his name from serious rape allegations. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File)
Entertainment News Live:
Music News Live Updates: Jay-Z ready to ‘throw’ Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs ‘under the bus’ to stay out of jail amid rape lawsuit
- Sources indicate Jay-Z would sever ties to clear his name from rape allegations linked to a lawsuit filed against both music moguls.
Dec 24, 2024 12:30 AM IST
Hollywood News Live Updates: Justin Baldoni's apology to wife Emily resurfaces amid Blake Lively's sexual harassment lawsuit
- The 2013 clip has resurfaced on the heels of Blake Lively's sexual harassment lawsuit against Justin Baldoni.
