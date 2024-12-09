Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi110C
Monday, Dec 9, 2024
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    Entertainment News Live Today December 9, 2024: GV Prakash Kumar, Saindhavi reunite for concert after divorce; make fans emotional: ‘Music unites’

    By HT News Desk
    Dec 9, 2024 6:38 AM IST
    Entertainment News Live: Welcome to the live updates platform for Hindustan Times. Follow the major news updates, headlines and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment right here. See the latest developments in Bollywood, Hollywood and track the big news stories of the day for December 9, 2024.
    Latest entertainment news on December 9, 2024: Saindhavi and GV Prakash Kumar were married for over a decade.
    Latest entertainment news on December 9, 2024: Saindhavi and GV Prakash Kumar were married for over a decade.

    Entertainment News Live: Get the latest news updates and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment. Track all the latest developments in Bollywood, Hollywood and more right here. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Dec 9, 2024 6:38 AM IST

    Tamil Cinema News Live Updates: GV Prakash Kumar, Saindhavi reunite for concert after divorce; make fans emotional: ‘Music unites’

    • Music composer GV Prakash Kumar and his ex-wife, singer Saindhavi, collaborated recently for a concert in Malaysia and their fans were moved.

    Dec 9, 2024 6:37 AM IST

    Telugu Cinema News Live Updates: Pushpa 2 The Rule: Kochi theatre screens second half of Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna film without showing first half

    • Sukumar's Pushpa 2: The Rule, starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil, opened to packed theatres on December 5.

    Dec 9, 2024 6:34 AM IST

    Hollywood News Live Updates: Jay-Z responds to civil lawsuit of ‘raping’ a minor in 2000 along with Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs: ‘You made a terrible..’

    • Jay-Z has been named in a civil lawsuit with Diddy, alleging they raped a minor in 2000. The lawsuit was refiled to include the rapper's name on Sunday.

    Dec 9, 2024 5:37 AM IST

    Hollywood News Live Updates: Tom Cruise’s ex-wife Katie Holmes reacts to Suri’s ‘trust fund’ activation: ‘Enough’

    • Katie Holmes refuted claims that her daughter Suri became a millionaire after turning 18 and receiving a trust fund from Tom Cruise.

    News entertainment Entertainment News Live Today December 9, 2024: GV Prakash Kumar, Saindhavi reunite for concert after divorce; make fans emotional: ‘Music unites’
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    © 2024 HindustanTimes