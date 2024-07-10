Live
Latest entertainment News, Live Updates Today July 10, 2024: Akshay Kumar and Suriya are all smiles as they pose together at Sarfira screening; Jyotika, Radhika Madan attend too
July 10, 2024 7:30 AM IST
Welcome to the live updates platform for Hindustan Times. Follow the major news updates, headlines and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment right here. See the latest developments in Bollywood, Hollywood and track the big news stories of the day for July 10, 2024.
Latest entertainment news on July 10, 2024: Suriya, Radhika Madan, Jyotika and Akshay Kumar at Sarfira screening.
Get the latest news updates and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment. Track all the latest developments in Bollywood, Hollywood and more right here. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
July 10, 2024 7:30 AM IST
Bollywood News Live Updates: Akshay Kumar and Suriya are all smiles as they pose together at Sarfira screening; Jyotika, Radhika Madan attend too
- Akshay Kumar, Suriya, Jyotika, and Radhika Madan attended the Sarfira screening in Mumbai. All the actors smiled and posed for the camera.
July 10, 2024 7:24 AM IST
Hollywood News Live Updates: Brad Pitt has ‘virtually no contact’ with adult children, engagement with younger kids ‘limited’: Report
- Brad Pitt has no virtual contact with adult kids but has visitation with younger ones.
July 10, 2024 6:26 AM IST
Bollywood News Live Updates: Vicky Kaushal on Katrina Kaif’s reaction to Tauba Tauba: ‘The biggest relief was when she approved of the song’
- After dating for some time, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tied the knot on December 9, 2021, at Six Senses Resort, Fort Barwara, in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan.
July 10, 2024 6:18 AM IST
Bollywood News Live Updates: Vivek Oberoi says lack of acting offers made him shift focus on business: 'Income from movies started drying up'
- Vivek Oberoi was last seen in Rohit Shetty's Indian Police Force. The actor has invested in many businesses in addition to his acting career.
July 10, 2024 6:15 AM IST
Web Series News Live Updates: Helly Shah wants taking a break to be normalised: It’s not always about the hustle culture
- Actor Helly Shah talks about making her OTT debut this year after a break of three years, and more.
News entertainment Latest entertainment News, Live Updates Today July 10, 2024: Akshay Kumar and Suriya are all smiles as they pose together at Sarfira screening; Jyotika, Radhika Madan attend too