Latest entertainment News, Live Updates Today July 10, 2024: Akshay Kumar and Suriya are all smiles as they pose together at Sarfira screening; Jyotika, Radhika Madan attend too

Wednesday, July 10, 2024
    July 10, 2024 7:30 AM IST
    Welcome to the live updates platform for Hindustan Times. Follow the major news updates, headlines and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment right here. See the latest developments in Bollywood, Hollywood and track the big news stories of the day for July 10, 2024.
    July 10, 2024 7:30 AM IST

    Bollywood News Live Updates: Akshay Kumar and Suriya are all smiles as they pose together at Sarfira screening; Jyotika, Radhika Madan attend too

    • Akshay Kumar, Suriya, Jyotika, and Radhika Madan attended the Sarfira screening in Mumbai. All the actors smiled and posed for the camera.
    July 10, 2024 7:24 AM IST

    Hollywood News Live Updates: Brad Pitt has ‘virtually no contact’ with adult children, engagement with younger kids ‘limited’: Report

    • Brad Pitt has no virtual contact with adult kids but has visitation with younger ones.
    July 10, 2024 6:26 AM IST

    Bollywood News Live Updates: Vicky Kaushal on Katrina Kaif’s reaction to Tauba Tauba: ‘The biggest relief was when she approved of the song’

    • After dating for some time, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tied the knot on December 9, 2021, at Six Senses Resort, Fort Barwara, in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan.
    July 10, 2024 6:18 AM IST

    Bollywood News Live Updates: Vivek Oberoi says lack of acting offers made him shift focus on business: 'Income from movies started drying up'

    • Vivek Oberoi was last seen in Rohit Shetty's Indian Police Force. The actor has invested in many businesses in addition to his acting career.
    July 10, 2024 6:15 AM IST

    Web Series News Live Updates: Helly Shah wants taking a break to be normalised: It’s not always about the hustle culture

    • Actor Helly Shah talks about making her OTT debut this year after a break of three years, and more.
