Latest entertainment News, Live Updates Today July 11, 2024: Travis Kelce’s wallet took a hit for Taylor Swift’s Super Bowl luxe suite, spills on hefty price tag
July 11, 2024 6:23 AM IST
Latest entertainment news on July 11, 2024: Taylor Swift embraces Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce after the NFL Super Bowl 58 football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. The Chiefs won 25-22. (AP Photo/John Locher)
July 11, 2024 6:23 AM IST
Music News Live Updates: Travis Kelce’s wallet took a hit for Taylor Swift’s Super Bowl luxe suite, spills on hefty price tag
- NFL star Travis Kelce hints at steep price tag for Super Bowl arrangements in banter with George Kittle on Netflix's Receiver.
July 11, 2024 6:15 AM IST
Music News Live Updates: Jin reveals why BTS' RM, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, Taehyung and Jungkook were jealous of him: Never seen such look of envy...
- Recalling the moment when he was discharged from the military, Jin said he “was crying" and “so overwhelmed”. He said he also had to “salute here and there”.
July 11, 2024 6:14 AM IST
Telugu Cinema News Live Updates: Urvashi Rautela interview: ‘Trolls can't define my self-worth or potential’
- In an interview with Hindustan Times, Urvashi Rautela opens up about her upcoming work, shooting with Balakrishna, dealing with trolls and more.
July 11, 2024 5:32 AM IST
Hollywood News Live Updates: Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's divorce ‘approaching final stage’ after 8 years, but exes are…
- Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's high-profile divorce, filed in 2016, remains unresolved after 8 years. Sticking points persist despite progress.
