Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi290C
Thursday, July 11, 2024
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    Latest entertainment News, Live Updates Today July 11, 2024: Travis Kelce’s wallet took a hit for Taylor Swift’s Super Bowl luxe suite, spills on hefty price tag

    July 11, 2024 6:23 AM IST
    Welcome to the live updates platform for Hindustan Times. Follow the major news updates, headlines and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment right here. See the latest developments in Bollywood, Hollywood and track the big news stories of the day for July 11, 2024.
    Latest entertainment news on July 11, 2024: Taylor Swift embraces Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce after the NFL Super Bowl 58 football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. The Chiefs won 25-22. (AP Photo/John Locher)
    Latest entertainment news on July 11, 2024: Taylor Swift embraces Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce after the NFL Super Bowl 58 football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. The Chiefs won 25-22. (AP Photo/John Locher)

    Get the latest news updates and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment. Track all the latest developments in Bollywood, Hollywood and more right here. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    July 11, 2024 6:23 AM IST

    Music News Live Updates: Travis Kelce’s wallet took a hit for Taylor Swift’s Super Bowl luxe suite, spills on hefty price tag

    • NFL star Travis Kelce hints at steep price tag for Super Bowl arrangements in banter with George Kittle on Netflix's Receiver.
    Read the full story here

    July 11, 2024 6:15 AM IST

    Music News Live Updates: Jin reveals why BTS' RM, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, Taehyung and Jungkook were jealous of him: Never seen such look of envy...

    • Recalling the moment when he was discharged from the military, Jin said he “was crying" and “so overwhelmed”. He said he also had to “salute here and there”.
    Read the full story here

    July 11, 2024 6:14 AM IST

    Telugu Cinema News Live Updates: Urvashi Rautela interview: ‘Trolls can't define my self-worth or potential’

    • In an interview with Hindustan Times, Urvashi Rautela opens up about her upcoming work, shooting with Balakrishna, dealing with trolls and more.
    Read the full story here

    July 11, 2024 5:32 AM IST

    Hollywood News Live Updates: Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's divorce ‘approaching final stage’ after 8 years, but exes are…

    • Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's high-profile divorce, filed in 2016, remains unresolved after 8 years. Sticking points persist despite progress.
    Read the full story here

    News entertainment Latest entertainment News, Live Updates Today July 11, 2024: Travis Kelce’s wallet took a hit for Taylor Swift’s Super Bowl luxe suite, spills on hefty price tag
    OPEN APP
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    © 2024 HindustanTimes