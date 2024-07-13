Live
Latest entertainment News, Live Updates Today July 13, 2024: One Piece overtook Jujutsu Kaisen in July Week 1 manga sales ranking… but neither was the best-selling title in June
July 13, 2024 1:12 AM IST
Latest entertainment news on July 13, 2024: One Piece and Jujutsu Kaisen led both the best-selling weekly individual manga volume sales and series rankings on Oricon (July 1-7).
Anime News Live Updates: One Piece overtook Jujutsu Kaisen in July Week 1 manga sales ranking… but neither was the best-selling title in June
- Takeru Hokazono’s Kagurabachi ranked as 1 of the most prominent manga series on Oricon's Weekly chart despite competing against other titles with an advantage.
July 13, 2024 12:14 AM IST
Entertainment Others News Live Updates: IShowSpeed reacts to Bulgarian fans chanting the N-word on his Real Life stream: Watch
- IShowSpeed aces racism during IRL stream in Bulgaria, not only that one fan tries to kiss him on lips the same day.
