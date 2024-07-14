Live
Latest entertainment News, Live Updates Today July 14, 2024: Bakhtiyaar Irani claims he was replaced from Sara Ali Khan's Ae Watan Mere Watan at the last minute: Bigger name got it
July 14, 2024 6:12 AM IST
Welcome to the live updates platform for Hindustan Times. Follow the major news updates, headlines and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment right here. See the latest developments in Bollywood, Hollywood and track the big news stories of the day for July 14, 2024.
Latest entertainment news on July 14, 2024: Ae Watan Mere Watan is written and directed by Kannan Iyer and produced by Karan Johar.
Get the latest news updates and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment. Track all the latest developments in Bollywood, Hollywood and more right here. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
July 14, 2024 6:12 AM IST
Bollywood News Live Updates: Bakhtiyaar Irani claims he was replaced from Sara Ali Khan's Ae Watan Mere Watan at the last minute: Bigger name got it
- It is being assumed that Bakhtiyaar Irani is talking about the role portrayed by Anand Tiwari, who played Firdaus Engineer in the film.
July 14, 2024 6:08 AM IST
Bollywood News Live Updates: Terence Lewis agrees 'gymnastics' took over dance reality shows at one point: ‘Mujhe bahut gussa aata tha’
- Terence Lewis speaks to HT about India's Best Dancer 4. The choreographer shares why is it important for young dancers to upgrade themselves.
July 14, 2024 5:34 AM IST
Music News Live Updates: Ben Affleck ‘was never happy’ at his marital home with Jennifer Lopez; wants to be done with…
- Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez list their marital mansion for sale at $68 million, eager to move on amid rumors of marital woes.
News entertainment Latest entertainment News, Live Updates Today July 14, 2024: Bakhtiyaar Irani claims he was replaced from Sara Ali Khan's Ae Watan Mere Watan at the last minute: Bigger name got it