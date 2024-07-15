Live

Latest entertainment News, Live Updates Today July 15, 2024: Divyanka Tripathi, Vivek Dahiya get emergency certificates, thank Indian embassy for making their ‘ghar wapasi’ possible

Welcome to the live updates platform for Hindustan Times. Follow the major news updates, headlines and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment right here. See the latest developments in Bollywood, Hollywood and track the big news stories of the day for July 15, 2024.