Latest entertainment News, Live Updates Today July 15, 2024: Divyanka Tripathi, Vivek Dahiya get emergency certificates, thank Indian embassy for making their ‘ghar wapasi’ possible

Divyanka Tripathi, Vivek Dahiya get emergency certificates, thank Indian embassy for making their 'ghar wapasi' possible
July 15, 2024 7:01 AM IST
- TV actor Divyanka Tripathi and her husband Vivek Dahiya lost their passports and cash worth ₹10 lakh to a car robbery during a vacation in Florence, Italy.
July 15, 2024 6:23 AM IST
Web Series News Live Updates: Irrfan Khan was the first choice for Jaideep Ahlawat's role in Maharaj, reveals director Siddharth P Malhotra
- Siddharth P Malhotra’s Netflix India film Maharaj was released on June 21. The director spoke about casting Jaideep Ahlawat for the film at a press meet.
July 15, 2024 6:18 AM IST
Bollywood News Live Updates: Akshay Kumar reveals how he changed his name from Rajiv Bhatia: ‘Rajiv Gandhi was the prime minister back then but…’
- Akshay Kumar revealed the real reason why he changed his name from Rajiv Bhatia after entering Bollywood wasn't because of a priest's suggestion.
