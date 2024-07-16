Live
Latest entertainment News, Live Updates Today July 16, 2024: Salman Khan ‘can’t wait to dance' when Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant become parents. Here's his full note for newlyweds
July 16, 2024 7:37 AM IST
Welcome to the live updates platform for Hindustan Times. Follow the major news updates, headlines and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment right here. See the latest developments in Bollywood, Hollywood and track the big news stories of the day for July 16, 2024.
Latest entertainment news on July 16, 2024: Salman Khan pens a sweet note for Radhika Merchant and Anil Ambani
Get the latest news updates and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment. Track all the latest developments in Bollywood, Hollywood and more right here. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
July 16, 2024 7:37 AM IST
Bollywood News Live Updates: Salman Khan ‘can’t wait to dance' when Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant become parents. Here's his full note for newlyweds
- Salman Khan was quite involved in the wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. After the dust settled, he penned a note for the newlyweds.
July 16, 2024 7:19 AM IST
Bollywood News Live Updates: Bhumi Pednekar, Sonam Bajwa endorse Aishwarya Rai's supremacy amid constant flak for wardrobe, body-shaming
- Aishwarya Rai has been constantly shamed by the media and the internet for not looking the way she used to. Her presence at the Ambani wedding was no different.
July 16, 2024 6:47 AM IST
Bollywood News Live Updates: Akshay Kumar tests negative for COVID, attends post-wedding function of Anant Ambani, Radhika with Twinkle Khanna
- Akshay Kumar and his wife Twinkle Khanna on Monday evening marked themselves present at a post-wedding function of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.
July 16, 2024 6:28 AM IST
Web Series News Live Updates: Bigg Boss OTT 3 evicted contestant Poulomi Das: ‘Why are makers not addressing violence properly?’
- Earlier this month, actor Poulomi Das was eliminated from the show in a mid-week eviction because of co-contestant Luv Kataria.
July 16, 2024 6:23 AM IST
Bollywood News Live Updates: When Katrina Kaif spoke about not feeling the need to compete with ‘21-year-old newcomers’: That would be insanity
- Katrina Kaif celebrates her birthday today. Here's a look back at when she got candid with Hindustan Times about how she doesn't feel the pressure with time.
News entertainment Latest entertainment News, Live Updates Today July 16, 2024: Salman Khan ‘can’t wait to dance' when Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant become parents. Here's his full note for newlyweds