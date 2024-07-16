Latest entertainment News, Live Updates Today July 16, 2024: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck celebrate 2nd wedding anniversary clouded by marital woes; 'they are trying…'

Welcome to the live updates platform for Hindustan Times. Follow the major news updates, headlines and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment right here. See the latest developments in Bollywood, Hollywood and track the big news stories of the day for July 16, 2024.