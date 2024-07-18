Edit Profile
Wednesday, July 17, 2024
    Latest entertainment News, Live Updates Today July 18, 2024: Brad Pitt slams Angelina Jolie’s ‘sensationalist’ demand to share private texts about plane incident

    July 18, 2024 1:25 AM IST
    Welcome to the live updates platform for Hindustan Times. Follow the major news updates, headlines and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment right here. See the latest developments in Bollywood, Hollywood and track the big news stories of the day for July 18, 2024.
    Latest entertainment news on July 18, 2024: Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie in happier times
    Get the latest news updates and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment. Track all the latest developments in Bollywood, Hollywood and more right here. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    July 18, 2024 1:25 AM IST

    Hollywood News Live Updates: Brad Pitt slams Angelina Jolie’s ‘sensationalist’ demand to share private texts about plane incident

    • Brad Pitt contests Angelina Jolie's request for private communications about 2016 plane incident in winery dispute
    Read the full story here

