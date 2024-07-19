Live
Latest entertainment News, Live Updates Today July 19, 2024: Nick Jonas' ex, Kate Hudson opens up about their romance as the singer celebrates wife Priyanka Chopra’s birthday
July 19, 2024 12:58 AM IST
Welcome to the live updates platform for Hindustan Times. Follow the major news updates, headlines and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment right here. See the latest developments in Bollywood, Hollywood and track the big news stories of the day for July 19, 2024.
Latest entertainment news on July 19, 2024: Actress Kate Hudson finally provides insight into her brief connection with Nick Jonas
Get the latest news updates and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment. Track all the latest developments in Bollywood, Hollywood and more right here. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
July 19, 2024 12:58 AM IST
Music News Live Updates: Nick Jonas' ex, Kate Hudson opens up about their romance as the singer celebrates wife Priyanka Chopra’s birthday
- Actress Kate Hudson finally provides insight into her brief connection with Nick Jonas, calling it 'a moment' and praising him as 'lovely, fun, kind
News entertainment Latest entertainment News, Live Updates Today July 19, 2024: Nick Jonas' ex, Kate Hudson opens up about their romance as the singer celebrates wife Priyanka Chopra’s birthday