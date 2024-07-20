Live
Latest entertainment News, Live Updates Today July 20, 2024: Jimmy Fallon brutally mocks Biden, says president can't spread Covid because…
July 20, 2024 11:33 PM IST
Welcome to the live updates platform for Hindustan Times. Follow the major news updates, headlines and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment right here. See the latest developments in Bollywood, Hollywood and track the big news stories of the day for July 20, 2024.
Latest entertainment news on July 20, 2024: Jimmy Fallon mercilessly mocked Joe Biden's Covid diagnosis and his impending exit from the presidential race
Get the latest news updates and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment. Track all the latest developments in Bollywood, Hollywood and more right here. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
July 20, 2024 11:33 PM IST
TV News Live Updates: Jimmy Fallon brutally mocks Biden, says president can't spread Covid because…
- In a recent episode of his late-night talk show, Jimmy Fallon roasted Joe Biden's Covid diagnosis and his impending exit from the presidential race
News entertainment Latest entertainment News, Live Updates Today July 20, 2024: Jimmy Fallon brutally mocks Biden, says president can't spread Covid because…