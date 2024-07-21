Latest entertainment News, Live Updates Today July 21, 2024: JJK creator Gege Akutami reveals how he created Black Flash, admits one ‘huge mistake’
July 21, 2024 11:16 PM IST
Welcome to the live updates platform for Hindustan Times. Follow the major news updates, headlines and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment right here. See the latest developments in Bollywood, Hollywood and track the big news stories of the day for July 21, 2024.
Latest entertainment news on July 21, 2024: Gege Akutami recalls how he created Black Flash and admitted one 'huge mistake' during a recent JJK exhibition in Japan
Get the latest news updates and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment. Track all the latest developments in Bollywood, Hollywood and more right here. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
July 21, 2024 11:16 PM IST
Anime News Live Updates: JJK creator Gege Akutami reveals how he created Black Flash, admits one ‘huge mistake’
- While discussing the Culling Games arc, Akutami reflected on the relatives of Megumi, who was initially planned out to be one of the series' main characters
July 21, 2024 11:00 PM IST
Music News Live Updates: Legendary K-pop girl group 2NE1's confirmed reunion, Blackpink comeback to finally turn the tide for YG Entertainment?
- 2NE1 is back, and so is BLACKPINK! 2025 is already shaping up to be a massive year for YG Entertainment. Here's what's coming ahead.
News entertainment Latest entertainment News, Live Updates Today July 21, 2024: JJK creator Gege Akutami reveals how he created Black Flash, admits one ‘huge mistake’