Latest entertainment News, Live Updates Today July 21, 2024: JJK creator Gege Akutami reveals how he created Black Flash, admits one ‘huge mistake’

By

Welcome to the live updates platform for Hindustan Times. Follow the major news updates, headlines and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment right here. See the latest developments in Bollywood, Hollywood and track the big news stories of the day for July 21, 2024.