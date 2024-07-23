Latest entertainment News, Live Updates Today July 23, 2024: K-pop goes US: NCT 127, Kim Soo Hyun, Rowoon and others to attend KCON LA 2024 this weekend; where to watch and more

Live
Welcome to the live updates platform for Hindustan Times. Follow the major news updates, headlines and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment right here. See the latest developments in Bollywood, Hollywood and track the big news stories of the day for July 23, 2024.
Latest entertainment news on July 23, 2024: NCT 127 will perform at the KCON LA 2024 main event on July 28, while Kim Soo Hyun and Rowoon will step in as main MCs on different days of the three-part festival running from July 26 through July 28, 2024.
Get the latest news updates and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment. Track all the latest developments in Bollywood, Hollywood and more right here. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
- KCON LA 2024 makes history this weekend as the illustrious music festival will be broadcast live on national television in the US for the first time.
