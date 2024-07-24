Live

Latest entertainment News, Live Updates Today July 24, 2024: Suhana Khan steps out with rumoured boyfriend Agastya Nanda; Abhishek Bachchan, Navya Nanda join them. Watch

By

Welcome to the live updates platform for Hindustan Times. Follow the major news updates, headlines and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment right here. See the latest developments in Bollywood, Hollywood and track the big news stories of the day for July 24, 2024.