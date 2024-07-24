Live
Latest entertainment News, Live Updates Today July 24, 2024: Suhana Khan steps out with rumoured boyfriend Agastya Nanda; Abhishek Bachchan, Navya Nanda join them. Watch
July 24, 2024 7:18 AM IST
Welcome to the live updates platform for Hindustan Times. Follow the major news updates, headlines and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment right here. See the latest developments in Bollywood, Hollywood and track the big news stories of the day for July 24, 2024.
Latest entertainment news on July 24, 2024: Abhishek Bachchan, Agastya Nanda and Suhana Khan were seen in Mumbai.
Get the latest news updates and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment. Track all the latest developments in Bollywood, Hollywood and more right here. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
July 24, 2024 7:18 AM IST
Bollywood News Live Updates: Suhana Khan steps out with rumoured boyfriend Agastya Nanda; Abhishek Bachchan, Navya Nanda join them. Watch
- Suhana Khan was seen in a floral dress and heels. Agastya opted for a black T-shirt, denims and sneakers.
July 24, 2024 7:12 AM IST
Anime News Live Updates: Chainsaw Man Chapter 173: Exact release date, time, where to watch and more
- Read more about the Chainsaw Man Chapter 173 release date, time and more.
July 24, 2024 6:23 AM IST
Telugu Cinema News Live Updates: Bosco Martis calls Jr NTR a ‘fabulous’ dancer: ‘He is one of the most celebrated performers’
- Choreographer Bosco Martis is working on Koratala Siva’s Devara: Part 1 with Jr NTR. He opened up about what he thought of the actor’s dancing skills.
July 24, 2024 6:15 AM IST
Bollywood News Live Updates: Samyuktha says it was a 'blast' shooting for action sequences with Kajol for Maharagni: Why should boys have all the fun
- Samyuktha is making her Bollywood debut with Kajol starrer Maharagni. The Malayalam actor heaped praise on her co-star as they wrapped up major action scenes.
News entertainment Latest entertainment News, Live Updates Today July 24, 2024: Suhana Khan steps out with rumoured boyfriend Agastya Nanda; Abhishek Bachchan, Navya Nanda join them. Watch