Live
Latest entertainment News, Live Updates Today July 25, 2024: Miley Cyrus' dad Billy Ray hurls insults at exes Tish and Firerose in shocking audio clips
July 25, 2024 1:30 AM IST
Welcome to the live updates platform for Hindustan Times. Follow the major news updates, headlines and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment right here. See the latest developments in Bollywood, Hollywood and track the big news stories of the day for July 25, 2024.
Latest entertainment news on July 25, 2024: Billy Ray Cyrus was heard belittling his exes Tish Cyrus and Firerose in leaked audio clips
Get the latest news updates and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment. Track all the latest developments in Bollywood, Hollywood and more right here. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
July 25, 2024 1:30 AM IST
Music News Live Updates: Miley Cyrus' dad Billy Ray hurls insults at exes Tish and Firerose in shocking audio clips
- Miley Cyrus' dad Billy Ray slams daughter, exes Tish and Firerose in shocking leaked audio
News entertainment Latest entertainment News, Live Updates Today July 25, 2024: Miley Cyrus' dad Billy Ray hurls insults at exes Tish and Firerose in shocking audio clips