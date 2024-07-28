Latest entertainment News, Live Updates Today July 28, 2024: Riddhima Kapoor is concerned about daughter Samara’s presence on Instagram: It’s because of all the trolling

Live
July 28, 2024 6:19 AM IST
Bollywood News Live Updates: Riddhima Kapoor is concerned about daughter Samara’s presence on Instagram: It’s because of all the trolling
- Riddhima Kapoor says she finds it tough telling her teenage daughter Samara to stay away from social media.
July 28, 2024 6:14 AM IST
Bollywood News Live Updates: Mahesh Bhatt says he is not petrified of trolls, adversaries: 'My silence is not out of fear'
- Mahesh Bhatt reacted to social media trolling and manufactured narratives. The filmmaker had returned to direction with Alia Bhatt-starrer 2020 film - Sadak 2.
July 28, 2024 5:34 AM IST
Hollywood News Live Updates: Ben Affleck spends millions to buy new LA mansion while Jennifer Lopez was away: Signals end of marriage
- Ben Affleck purchases luxurious $20.5M bachelor pad in Pacific Palisades amid marital woes with Jennifer Lopez.
