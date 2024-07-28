Latest entertainment News, Live Updates Today July 28, 2024: Did you know Angelina Jolie once hired a hitman to plan her murder? 'I didn't die…'

By

Welcome to the live updates platform for Hindustan Times. Follow the major news updates, headlines and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment right here. See the latest developments in Bollywood, Hollywood and track the big news stories of the day for July 28, 2024.

Latest entertainment news on July 28, 2024: Angelina Jolie said she thought that her loved ones would have had an easier time dealing with her demise if she had been killed rather than taking her own life.

Get the latest news updates and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment. Track all the latest developments in Bollywood, Hollywood and more right here. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More