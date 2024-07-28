Latest entertainment News, Live Updates Today July 28, 2024: Did you know Angelina Jolie once hired a hitman to plan her murder? 'I didn't die…'
July 28, 2024 11:35 PM IST
Welcome to the live updates platform for Hindustan Times. Follow the major news updates, headlines and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment right here. See the latest developments in Bollywood, Hollywood and track the big news stories of the day for July 28, 2024.
Latest entertainment news on July 28, 2024: Angelina Jolie said she thought that her loved ones would have had an easier time dealing with her demise if she had been killed rather than taking her own life.
Get the latest news updates and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment. Track all the latest developments in Bollywood, Hollywood and more right here. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
July 28, 2024 11:35 PM IST
Hollywood News Live Updates: Did you know Angelina Jolie once hired a hitman to plan her murder? 'I didn't die…'
- Angelina Jolie, who is currently in the midst of a contentious divorce with Brad Pitt, disclosed in 2001 that she planned her own murder at the age of 22.
News entertainment Latest entertainment News, Live Updates Today July 28, 2024: Did you know Angelina Jolie once hired a hitman to plan her murder? 'I didn't die…'