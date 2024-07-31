Latest entertainment News, Live Updates Today July 31, 2024: Green Day's anti-MAGA agenda makes a comeback at Washington DC concert with a ‘Register to Vote’ booth

Live
Green Day's anti-MAGA agenda makes a comeback at Washington DC concert with a 'Register to Vote' booth
Latest entertainment news on July 31, 2024: Billie Joe Armstrong, frontman of Green Day, holds up a Donald Trump mask with the word "Idiot" scrawled on the forehead. Fans tossed it to him during the rock band's opening "Savior Tour" show at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C. The group also set up a "register to vote" booth at the venue.
- Green Day's avidly visible and vocal disdain for Donald Trump again made for a controversial highlight at their Washington, D.C., concert on Monday.
