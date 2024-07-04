Live
Latest entertainment News, Live Updates Today July 4, 2024: HT Exclusive: ‘Saigon Bodyguards’ director Ken Ochiai to produce Indian filmmaker Junayed Alavi's ‘Terror Tales’
July 4, 2024 3:40 AM IST
Welcome to the live updates platform for Hindustan Times. Follow the major news updates, headlines and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment right here. See the latest developments in Bollywood, Hollywood and track the big news stories of the day for July 4, 2024.
Latest entertainment news on July 4, 2024: ‘Saigon Bodyguards’ director Ken Ochiai boards Indian indie filmmaker Junayed Alavi's horror anthology film, 'Terror Tales,' as producer.
Get the latest news updates and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment. Track all the latest developments in Bollywood, Hollywood and more right here. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
July 4, 2024 3:40 AM IST
Hollywood News Live Updates: HT Exclusive: ‘Saigon Bodyguards’ director Ken Ochiai to produce Indian filmmaker Junayed Alavi's ‘Terror Tales’
- Indian indie filmmaker Junayed Alavi exclusively shared details of his latest horror project, which is now in production, with HindustanTimes.com.
News entertainment Latest entertainment News, Live Updates Today July 4, 2024: HT Exclusive: ‘Saigon Bodyguards’ director Ken Ochiai to produce Indian filmmaker Junayed Alavi's ‘Terror Tales’