Latest entertainment News, Live Updates Today July 5, 2024: Drashti Dhami slams trolls calling her baby bump ‘fake': 'Proof that my baby bump is not just a really big lunch’

Drashti Dhami slams trolls calling her baby bump 'fake': 'Proof that my baby bump is not just a really big lunch'
July 5, 2024 6:25 AM IST
Drashti Dhami, who is married to Niraj Khemka, shared that her delivery is due in October this year.
TV News Live Updates: Drashti Dhami slams trolls calling her baby bump ‘fake': 'Proof that my baby bump is not just a really big lunch’
- Actor Drashti Dhami used Instagram to hit back at trolls who called her baby bump 'fake' by sharing pictures where she is flaunting it.
July 5, 2024 6:21 AM IST
Bollywood News Live Updates: Nikhil Bhat on Kill being dubbed as ‘India's most violent movie ever’: We are not glorifying violence in any way
- In an interview, Nikhil Bhat talks about his film, Kill, which has been earning plaudits in the international circuit, and decision to release it in theatres.
July 5, 2024 6:17 AM IST
Web Series News Live Updates: Mirzapur 3 review: This game of thrones has gone gore despite missteps
- Mirzapur 3 review: Ali Fazal maintains his lead in place of Pankaj Tripathi in the web series which has returned with its familiar blood-spattered territory.
July 5, 2024 6:01 AM IST
Entertainment News Live Updates: Hawk Tuah Girl opens up about controversial OnlyFans account after fans ‘pressure’ for sharing details
- Viral sensation Hailey Welch, the 'Hawk Tuah Girl,' sets the record straight about her alleged OnlyFans account, confirming she does not have one.
