Latest entertainment News, Live Updates Today July 7, 2024: Justin Bieber laughs and chats with Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant during Ambani event, shares inside pics. See here
July 7, 2024 6:31 AM IST
Music News Live Updates: Justin Bieber laughs and chats with Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant during Ambani event, shares inside pics. See here
- Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Justin posted photos with the Ambani family from his recent visit to Mumbai.
July 7, 2024 6:18 AM IST
Bollywood News Live Updates: Kartik Aaryan takes a ‘chaat break’ in Orchha while shooting for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3
- Kartik Aaryan went to Madhya Pradesh to shoot for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 with Triptii Dimri. He is expected to be there for a few more days.
July 7, 2024 6:16 AM IST
Web Series News Live Updates: Did The Boys' shock value take things too far in Ep 6? Kripke's view may wreck your fave childhood superhero memories
- Despite all the gore, blood and whatnot The Boys has thrown at its viewers, the “Dirty Business” episode's shock value has incited fury among fans.
July 7, 2024 6:14 AM IST
Bollywood News Live Updates: Munjya director Aditya Sarpotdar says his villain represents patriarchy: ‘He believes men don’t need consent'
- Munjya is the new addition to Maddock horror universe. Filmmaker Aditya Sarpotdar in an interview with HT speaks about storytelling, VFX and Munjya 2.
July 7, 2024 5:51 AM IST
Entertainment News Live Updates: Jennifer Lopez flaunts charm bracelet with Ben Affleck’s initials after family asked her ‘to file divorce’
- Jennifer Lopez sports charm bracelet with Ben Affleck's initials, sparking speculation about their relationship status
