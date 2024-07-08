Latest entertainment News, Live Updates Today July 8, 2024: Ricky Kej on Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s ‘irresponsible’ health advice: Her defending herself made it worse

Edit Profile
Monday, July 8, 2024
    July 8, 2024 6:17 AM IST
    Welcome to the live updates platform for Hindustan Times. Follow the major news updates, headlines and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment right here. See the latest developments in Bollywood, Hollywood and track the big news stories of the day for July 8, 2024.
    Get the latest news updates and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment. Track all the latest developments in Bollywood, Hollywood and more right here. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    July 8, 2024 6:17 AM IST

    Bollywood News Live Updates: Ricky Kej on Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s ‘irresponsible’ health advice: Her defending herself made it worse

    • Grammy Award-winning music composer Ricky Kej had earlier used social media to support ‘Liver Doc’, who called out Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s health advice.
    July 8, 2024 5:42 AM IST

    Hollywood News Live Updates: Margot Robbie is pregnant; Barbie star debuts baby bump, expecting first child with husband Tom Ackerely

    • Margot Robbie reportedly expecting first child with husband Tom Ackerley. Couple yet to address the news confirmed by sources.
