Latest entertainment News, Live Updates Today June 10, 2024: Complaint filed against Digangana Suryavanshi for trying to ‘extort money’ from show producers
June 10, 2024 6:51 AM IST
Latest entertainment news on June 10, 2024: Digangana Suryavanshi will be seen sharing screen space with Zeenat Aman in the web project.
Web Series News Live Updates: Complaint filed against Digangana Suryavanshi for trying to ‘extort money’ from show producers
- Showstopper director-producer Manish Harishankar claims that actor Digangana Suryavanshi made false promises and took money from the team on that pretext.
June 10, 2024 6:50 AM IST
Music News Live Updates: BTS V leaves female singer flustered in buff physique while patrolling in SDT uniform; ‘such a gentleman..’
- BTS' V stuns fans at a Chuncheon event with his military look and polite gestures towards senior artists.
June 10, 2024 6:48 AM IST
Bollywood News Live Updates: Priyanka Chopra spends her Sunday at the beach with daughter Malti Marie. Watch
- Malti Marie Chopra Jonas runs around the beach and collects sand on a day out with mom Priyanka Chopra. Check out the adorable video.
June 10, 2024 6:05 AM IST
Bollywood News Live Updates: Taha Shah once ran behind Karan Johar's car for an audition: ‘He stopped and offered me water’
- In a recent interview, actor Taha Shah spoke about how it took him years to find fame after debuting with Luv Ka The End. He was recently seen in Heeramandi.
June 10, 2024 6:02 AM IST
Bollywood News Live Updates: HT interview | Kartik Aaryan on living with ‘outsider' tag: It is going to stay with me, and I am okay with it
- In an interview with Hindustan Times, actor Kartik Aaryan talks about his upcoming release Chandu Champion, and living with the ‘outsider’ tag.
