Live
Latest entertainment News, Live Updates Today June 12, 2024: Arcane Season 2 will be the last as Netflix releases new trailer for final chapter. Watch
June 12, 2024 12:47 AM IST
Welcome to the live updates platform for Hindustan Times. Follow the major news updates, headlines and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment right here. See the latest developments in Bollywood, Hollywood and track the big news stories of the day for June 12, 2024.
Latest entertainment news on June 12, 2024: Netflix confirms Arcane will end with Season 2
Get the latest news updates and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment. Track all the latest developments in Bollywood, Hollywood and more right here. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
June 12, 2024 12:47 AM IST
TV News Live Updates: Arcane Season 2 will be the last as Netflix releases new trailer for final chapter. Watch
- Since its premiere in November 2021, Arcane has received rave reviews, garnering praises from video game fans and critics alike
News entertainment Latest entertainment News, Live Updates Today June 12, 2024: Arcane Season 2 will be the last as Netflix releases new trailer for final chapter. Watch