Latest entertainment News, Live Updates Today June 14, 2024: Kartik Aaryan’s trainer reveals actor’s workout plan for Chandu Champion: ‘He couldn't do a single push-up initially’
June 14, 2024 6:06 AM IST
Follow the major news updates, headlines and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment right here.
Latest entertainment news on June 14, 2024: Kartik Aaryan in a still from Chandu Champion.
Bollywood News Live Updates: Kartik Aaryan’s trainer reveals actor’s workout plan for Chandu Champion: ‘He couldn't do a single push-up initially’
- In an interview with Hindustan Times, national-level boxer Tridev Pandey shares the challenges Kartik Aaryan faced getting into shape for Chandu Champion.
June 14, 2024 6:02 AM IST
Web Series News Live Updates: Bridgerton Season 3 Part 2 review: Nicola Coughlan shines bright in the most complex and engaging season so far
- Bridgerton Season 3 Part 2 returns with unexpected complexity and growth, delivering a triumph for Netflix and its heroine- Nicola Coughlan.
June 14, 2024 5:56 AM IST
Music News Live Updates: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck enjoy late night party at rental house; singer avoids sleeping over
- JLo spotted at Affleck's new rental property near ex-wife Garner's place for family gathering
