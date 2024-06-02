Live
Latest entertainment News, Live Updates Today June 2, 2024: Anime TV rankings: Demon Slayer Season 4 defeats Detective Conan for 3rd consecutive week despite adapting a manga page
June 2, 2024 1:23 AM IST
Welcome to the live updates platform for Hindustan Times. Follow the major news updates, headlines and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment right here. See the latest developments in Bollywood, Hollywood and track the big news stories of the day for June 2, 2024.
Latest entertainment news on June 2, 2024: Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba: Hashira Training Arc episodes air every Sunday.
Get the latest news updates and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment. Track all the latest developments in Bollywood, Hollywood and more right here. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
June 2, 2024 1:23 AM IST
Anime News Live Updates: Anime TV rankings: Demon Slayer Season 4 defeats Detective Conan for 3rd consecutive week despite adapting a manga page
- Demon Slayer Season 4 Episode 3 opened to positive reviews despite adapting a single page of the hit manga series.
June 2, 2024 1:18 AM IST
Hollywood News Live Updates: John Krasinski brushes off a TikToker at IF's premiere event
- John Krasinski's awkward response to TikToker Kate Mackz's running-themed question goes viral, garnering over 497,000 views.
News entertainment Latest entertainment News, Live Updates Today June 2, 2024: Anime TV rankings: Demon Slayer Season 4 defeats Detective Conan for 3rd consecutive week despite adapting a manga page