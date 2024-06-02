Live

Latest entertainment News, Live Updates Today June 2, 2024: Anime TV rankings: Demon Slayer Season 4 defeats Detective Conan for 3rd consecutive week despite adapting a manga page

Welcome to the live updates platform for Hindustan Times. Follow the major news updates, headlines and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment right here. See the latest developments in Bollywood, Hollywood and track the big news stories of the day for June 2, 2024.