Live
Latest entertainment News, Live Updates Today June 21, 2024: Taylor Swift's record-breaking Eras Tour could give a whopping £300m boost to London's economy
June 21, 2024 1:52 AM IST
Welcome to the live updates platform for Hindustan Times. Follow the major news updates, headlines and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment right here. See the latest developments in Bollywood, Hollywood and track the big news stories of the day for June 21, 2024.
Latest entertainment news on June 21, 2024: Singer Taylor Swift performs on stage during her Eras Tour at the Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh, Friday June 7, 2024. (Jane Barlow/PA via AP)
Get the latest news updates and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment. Track all the latest developments in Bollywood, Hollywood and more right here. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
June 21, 2024 1:52 AM IST
Music News Live Updates: Taylor Swift's record-breaking Eras Tour could give a whopping £300m boost to London's economy
- London, Taylor's Version: The beloved pop diva's 8-part Eras Tour chapter for the UK capital kicks off on June 21.
News entertainment Latest entertainment News, Live Updates Today June 21, 2024: Taylor Swift's record-breaking Eras Tour could give a whopping £300m boost to London's economy