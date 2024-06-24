Live
Latest entertainment News, Live Updates Today June 24, 2024: Tom Cruise's daughter Suri changes her famous last name, now goes by…
June 24, 2024 12:11 AM IST
Welcome to the live updates platform for Hindustan Times. Follow the major news updates, headlines and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment right here. See the latest developments in Bollywood, Hollywood and track the big news stories of the day for June 24, 2024.
Latest entertainment news on June 24, 2024: Suri Cruise, daughter of Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise, spotted with prom date Toby Cohen at Central Park,
Get the latest news updates and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment. Track all the latest developments in Bollywood, Hollywood and more right here. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
June 24, 2024 12:11 AM IST
Hollywood News Live Updates: Tom Cruise's daughter Suri changes her famous last name, now goes by…
- While it's unclear why Suri dropped her father's surname, the Top Gun star has largely been out of the family picture following his divorce from Holmes
News entertainment Latest entertainment News, Live Updates Today June 24, 2024: Tom Cruise's daughter Suri changes her famous last name, now goes by…