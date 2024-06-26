Latest entertainment News, Live Updates Today June 26, 2024: Prince Narula expecting first child with Yuvika Chaudhary, pens long note: 'We're very happy, nervous at the same time'

Live
Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary will soon welcome their child.
June 26, 2024 7:00 AM IST
TV News Live Updates: Prince Narula expecting first child with Yuvika Chaudhary, pens long note: 'We're very happy, nervous at the same time'
- Along with a note, Prince Narula posted a picture of a red toy car placed next to his own car. The next photo showed him standing in front of them.
June 26, 2024 6:40 AM IST
Hollywood News Live Updates: Brad Pitt feels ‘sorry’, and now he is ‘willing’ to rekindle with his kids
- Brad Pitt agrees that “he wasn't a model husband,” and now he is “willing” to calla truce with Angelina Jolie and reconnect with his children.
June 26, 2024 6:17 AM IST
Bollywood News Live Updates: Nana Patekar reveals the reason for his fallout with Sanjay Leela Bhansali on the set of Khamoshi
- Wonder why Nana Patekar and Sanjay Leela Bhansali did not work after Khamoshi: The Musical? Nana shared the differences that began while shooting the film.
June 26, 2024 6:11 AM IST
Bollywood News Live Updates: Tahira Kashyap says there is nothing wrong with Karan Johar’s brand of escapist cinema: ‘It’s beautiful’
- Tahira Kashyap's speaks to HT about her directorial debut Sharmajee Ki Beti. The movie is scheduled for a June 28 release on Amazon Prime.
