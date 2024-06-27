Live
Latest entertainment News, Live Updates Today June 27, 2024: Travis Kelce opens up about meeting Prince William at Eras Tour show: ‘Absolutely a delight’
June 27, 2024 12:52 AM IST
Welcome to the live updates platform for Hindustan Times. Follow the major news updates, headlines and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment right here. See the latest developments in Bollywood, Hollywood and track the big news stories of the day for June 27, 2024.
Latest entertainment news on June 27, 2024: Travis Kelce opens up about meeting Prince William at Eras Tour (Photo by Adrian DENNIS / AFP, AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Get the latest news updates and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment. Track all the latest developments in Bollywood, Hollywood and more right here. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
June 27, 2024 12:52 AM IST
Entertainment Others News Live Updates: Travis Kelce opens up about meeting Prince William at Eras Tour show: ‘Absolutely a delight’
- Travis Kelce has spoken out about meeting Prince William at Taylor Swift’s London Eras Tour recently.
News entertainment Latest entertainment News, Live Updates Today June 27, 2024: Travis Kelce opens up about meeting Prince William at Eras Tour show: ‘Absolutely a delight’