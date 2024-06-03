Live
Latest entertainment News, Live Updates Today June 3, 2024: Boruto Two Blue Vortex Chapter 11: When is it releasing? Where to read and more
June 3, 2024 1:28 AM IST
Welcome to the live updates platform for Hindustan Times. Follow the major news updates, headlines and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment right here. See the latest developments in Bollywood, Hollywood and track the big news stories of the day for June 3, 2024.
Latest entertainment news on June 3, 2024: Chapter 11 of the ongoing Boruto manga comes out on June 21.
Get the latest news updates and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment. Track all the latest developments in Bollywood, Hollywood and more right here. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
June 3, 2024 1:28 AM IST
Anime News Live Updates: Boruto Two Blue Vortex Chapter 11: When is it releasing? Where to read and more
- Boruto Two Blue Vortex Chapter 11 comes out this month. With Himawari and Kurama accepting their intertwined faith, here's what we can expect in the future.
News entertainment Latest entertainment News, Live Updates Today June 3, 2024: Boruto Two Blue Vortex Chapter 11: When is it releasing? Where to read and more