Live
Latest entertainment News, Live Updates Today June 6, 2024: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's $60M mansion photo surfaces on real estate website amid split rumours: Report
June 6, 2024 2:00 AM IST
Welcome to the live updates platform for Hindustan Times. Follow the major news updates, headlines and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment right here. See the latest developments in Bollywood, Hollywood and track the big news stories of the day for June 6, 2024.
Latest entertainment news on June 6, 2024: Recent images of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's luxurious mansion in Beverly Hills spark speculation about the state of their relationship, with details of the opulent property circulating online.
Get the latest news updates and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment. Track all the latest developments in Bollywood, Hollywood and more right here. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
June 6, 2024 2:00 AM IST
Music News Live Updates: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's $60M mansion photo surfaces on real estate website amid split rumours: Report
- Speculation rises as photos of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's $60 million mansion surface online, sparking concerns about their relationship status.
June 6, 2024 1:38 AM IST
Music News Live Updates: Taylor Swift defends Gaga on TikTok amid pregnancy rumours: ‘She owes no one an explanation’
- Taylor condemned all the rumours about Lady Gaga’s pregnancy, calling them ‘invasive and inappropriate’
News entertainment Latest entertainment News, Live Updates Today June 6, 2024: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's $60M mansion photo surfaces on real estate website amid split rumours: Report