Latest entertainment news, live Updates today Mar 20, 2024: When Shah Rukh Khan spoke about meeting Kate Middleton, Prince William: 'They are so elegant and beautiful'

Get the latest news updates and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment.
Since announcing a temporary pause in her royal duties due to abdominal surgery, speculation about Kate Middleton's health and whereabouts has been rampant. The release of a digitally altered photo further fueled rumors. Despite her absence, Kate remains a prominent figure, with internet theories swirling. Notably, her 2016 visit to India with Prince William made headlines, especially their meeting with Bollywood stars like Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai. At a charity gala, they mingled with top Indian actors and filmmakers, leaving a lasting impression. The visit was a long-awaited trip for Kate, who expressed her joy at finally experiencing India.
Hollywood News Live Updates: Sophie Turner asks judge to ‘reactivate’ divorce case with estranged husband Joe Jonas over custody of kids: Report
Sophie Turner has requested to 'reactivate' her divorce proceedings with Joe Jonas after failed attempts to reach a settlement, according to TMZ. The couple, who share two daughters, have been unable to agree on custody arrangements despite a prenup in place. Their divorce filings, previously kept private through mediation, are now set to become public. Both Sophie and Joe have moved on romantically, with Joe reportedly dating Stormi Bree and Sophie seeing Perry Pearson. The Game of Thrones actor and the Jonas Brothers singer filed for divorce in September 2023 after four years of marriage.