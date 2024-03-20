Latest entertainment news, live Updates today Mar 20, 2024: When Shah Rukh Khan spoke about meeting Kate Middleton, Prince William: 'They are so elegant and beautiful'

Mar 20, 2024 10:03 AM IST

Sophie Turner has requested to 'reactivate' her divorce proceedings with Joe Jonas after failed attempts to reach a settlement, according to TMZ. The couple, who share two daughters, have been unable to agree on custody arrangements despite a prenup in place. Their divorce filings, previously kept private through mediation, are now set to become public. Both Sophie and Joe have moved on romantically, with Joe reportedly dating Stormi Bree and Sophie seeing Perry Pearson. The Game of Thrones actor and the Jonas Brothers singer filed for divorce in September 2023 after four years of marriage.